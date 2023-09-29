SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

BIRK Stock Alert: Will a Government Shutdown Cancel the Birkenstock IPO?

IPOs may be at risk in the event of a government shutdown

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 29, 2023, 3:08 pm EDT

  • Concern around the upcoming Birkenstock IPO is building.
  • That is because a government shutdown would directly impact the staffing of the SEC.
  • While Birkenstock’s IPO is likely to proceed as expected, there are risks.
We were just starting to see some signs of life for companies looking to go public. Various initial public offerings put forward in recent months have gone surprisingly well. For Birkenstock, which will go public under the ticker symbol BIRK at a $10 billion market capitalization, that is great news. However, it is probably too soon for potential BIRK stock investors to celebrate.

That’s because some concern is growing in the markets around how the financial regulatory plumbing will be able to handle any new listings. A government shutdown would directly affect the staff of key government agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Representatives have said that the SEC’s staff could get cut down to less than 10% of usual size in a shutdown, delaying any new requests for IPOs, mergers or other filings.

Investors looking for another big IPO day pop may be getting nervous. Let’s dive into whether there’s something to be worried about, and whether the Birkenstock IPO will go according to plan.

Questions About BIRK Stock IPO Circulate

Birkenstock’s management team and advisors on the IPO believe that this offering will go according to plan. Thus, at this present moment, it appears investors can take a deep breath.

That’s likely due to the fact that most of the filings and paperwork required prior to this IPO have been completed. Additionally, with a date set within the next two weeks, a fair assumption would be that the SEC would prioritize this IPO over other prospective ones further down the road.

For companies looking to go public in the coming months, it’s possible that this government shutdown could delay things.

However, the back-end processes in place for a company to go public can generally take quite some time. This means retail investors may not feel the impact of any delays. Thus, for the average investors, things are likely to continue to appear to operate as normal.

Of course, something could always come up to create a scenario in which the Birkenstock IPO gets delayed. Birkenstock’s team acknowledged this. But for now, if I were forced to bet, my money would be on this IPO taking place in October.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

