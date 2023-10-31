Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today, and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we have an answer to that question!
Several factors are weighing on the stock market and keeping shares down today. Most of these have to do with the economy, as well as upcoming meetings and reports.
For example, the Federal Reserve is set to hold a meeting tomorrow that will have it deciding what to do about ongoing inflation. That could result in the Fed either maintaining current interest rates or even increasing them further.
If the latter happens, it’s likely to be a negative catalyst for the stock market. Investors are already worried about that today, which is one of the reasons stocks are down.
To go along with that, investors are also waiting to see how the jobs reports for October turn out. Those will also come out on Friday, and it’s possible the information will cause movements across the stock market.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s check out how the major stock indices are moving today below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Slip
- Starting us off is the S&P 500, with a slight 0.02% decrease as of Tuesday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its 0.13% drop as of this writing.
- Finally, the NASDAQ Composite is falling by 0.22% on Tuesday morning.
