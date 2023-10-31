“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Down 47% Today?

SRPT stock is falling alongside poor study results

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 31, 2023, 9:38 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) stock is falling alongside Phase 3 study results.
  • The company’s clinical trial failed to meet its primary endpoint.
  • This has heavy trading dropping SRPT as traders sell the company’s shares.
SRPT Stock - Why Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Down 47% Today?

Source: Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.

That clinical trial covers the use of ELEVIDYS as a treatment for patients ages four to seven suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Unfortunately for SRPT stockholders, the clinical trial failed to reach statistical significance.

That’s due to the patients taking ELEVIDYS only seeing a 2.6-point improvement on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment after 52 weeks. For comparison, patients taking the placebo saw a 1.9-point improvement over that same period of time.

What’s Next for SRPT Stock?

Even though the Phase 3 study didn’t meet its primary endpoint, Sarepta Therapeutics isn’t giving up on ELEVIDYS just yet. The company is seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand the label to include all patients.

Sarepta Therapeutics is going this route following the results of secondary endpoints in the study. These showed improvements in timed functional endpoints.

Craig McDonald, M.D., an investigator in the study, said the following about this news:

“The strong prognostic power of time to rise, and the particular importance of the 5 second milestone in predicting functional decline and future loss of ambulation, is clearly demonstrated in natural history. In EMBARK, the reduction in patients progressing past this milestone when treated with ELEVIDYS is highly clinically relevant.”

SRPT stock is down 47.2% as of Tuesday morning, with some 4.6 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 916,000 shares.

Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!

We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders need for Tuesday! A few examples include why shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock are moving today. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Biotech, Healthcare

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/why-is-sarepta-therapeutics-srpt-stock-down-47-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC