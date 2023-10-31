Why Is Tempo Automation (TMPO) Stock Down 23% Today?

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is falling on Tuesday as investors prepare for the electronics manufacturing company’s shares to be delisted.
According to a press release from Tempo Automation, shares of TMPO stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday. That comes after the company received several delisting warnings from the exchange’s Listing Qualifications Department.
Tempo Automation is being delisted for a few reasons. That includes the market value of its listed securities remaining below $50 million for 30 consecutive business days. The company also hasn’t filed a Form 10-Q in a timely manner, which is another reason for its delisting.
What This Means for TMPO Stock
While Tempo Automation was given the opportunity to appeal the Nasdaq’s decision, it’s decided against that. As a result, its shares will be suspended on Thursday morning and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist its shares from the Nasdaq.
As one might expect, TMPO investors aren’t happy about this news. That’s resulted in a selloff of the company’s stock this week. That negative movement is likely to continue until the shares are delisted on Thursday.
TMPO stock is down 22.7% as of Tuesday morning.
