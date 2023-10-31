Why Is VS Media (VSME) Stock Up 35% Today?

VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) stock is rising higher on Tuesday even without any news from the Hong Kong investment holding company.
There have been no new press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released by VS Media that would cause its stock to rally today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of VSME shares this morning.
Despite that, shares of VSME stock are experiencing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 4.8 million shares have been traded. That’s already higher than the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3 million shares.
One thing investors will want to keep in mind is VSME being a penny stock. This is due to its low trading price of 68 cents as of yesterday’s close and market capitalization of only $16 million.
Why That Matters for VSME Stock
The wild movement that VSME stock is seeing this morning shows signs of a potential pump and dump of the shares. This is a tactic often used by retail and day traders to increase the price of a stock before leaving with the profits.
That means that VSME stock is unlikely to maintain its current price as trading continues today. In that case, investors who try to take a stake in the stock today may be left holding the bag.
VSME stock is up 35.1% as of Tuesday morning.
There’s plenty of stock market news that traders are going to want to know about below!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news for investors to read about on Tuesday! Among that is what’s happening with Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go down below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Meiwu Technology (WNW) Stock Up 55% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- CommScope (COMM) Stock Plummets 40% on Earnings Warning
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.