Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another busy day of trading as we go over the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Tuesday!
We’re deep into earnings season with several companies releasing results for the latest quarter this morning.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock is rocketing more than 56% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are soaring over 32% with strong early morning trading.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock is surging close to 29% as it also sees volatility this morning.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares are rising more than 17% after beating estimates for the third quarter.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock is gaining over 16% without any clear news this morning.
- Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) shares are increasing more than 15% on Tuesday morning.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is rising over 14% as it bounces back from a recent fall.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares are jumping more than 14% with Q3 earnings beating estimates.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock is getting an over 14% boost with positive fiscal Q1 earnings results.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are up more than 13% after withdrawing a public offering.
10 Top Losers
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock is plummeting over 29% after releasing its fiscal Q2 earnings report.
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares are diving more than 18% as it prepares to be delisted this week.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock is tumbling over 16% despite beating Q3 earnings estimates.
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares are taking a more than 14% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock is dropping nearly 12% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares are sliding over 11% with the release of its latest earnings results.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is falling almost 11% alongside an offering.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are heading more than 10% lower as a public stock offering goes into effect.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock is slipping over 10% after announcing and then withdrawing a public offering.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
