Why Is Shift Technologies (SFT) Stock Up 111% Today?

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is rocketing higher despite a lack of news from the e-commerce company.
There haven’t been any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why the stock is up this morning. On that same note, there’s no new analyst coverage that would act as a catalyst for today’s rally.
Even so, investors are giving extra attention to SFT stock today with heavy trading of those shares. This has more than 21 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the daily average trading volume for Shift Technologies is about 2.1 million shares.
What to Know About SFT Stock
One of the reasons that Shift Technologies shares are seeing so much volatility today could be from its bankruptcy filing last week. It’s not uncommon for a bankruptcy filing to cause wild movement in a stock as investors pile in at low prices.
Some of these investors could be retail traders trying to pump up shares of SFT stock during the chaos. If so, it wouldn’t be surprising if they abandoned the stock in the near future, leaving the shares to take a dive. That means traders will want to be wary about investing in SFT alongside such movements.
SFT stock is up 111.1% as of Wednesday morning.
There’s even more stock market news that traders are going to want to know about below!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news for Wednesday! That includes a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- Lucid Motors Just Showed It’s Time to Bet on EV Stocks With Lower-Cost Cars
- AMC Stock: AMC Looks to Settle Shareholders’ 2018-2021 Complaints
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed