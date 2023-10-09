Why Is Shift Technologies (SFT) Stock Down 86% Today?

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is crashing on Monday after the e-commerce company said it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
According to a press release from Shift Technologies, it would use this bankruptcy filing to allow for the orderly wind-down of its business. The bankruptcy filing includes the main company, as well as all of its subsidiaries.
Shift Technologies notes it has already closed its two locations in Oakland and Pomona, Calif., as well as its website. The company intends to use funds from the liquidation of its business to operate through the bankruptcy filing.
Ayman Moussa, CEO of Shift Technologies, said the following about the planned bankruptcy filing.
“This was not the outcome we had expected or hoped to achieve. This decision follows months of trying to raise capital and restructure the balance sheet to allow the Company to operate unencumbered in this challenging environment. Ultimately, the extensive efforts of our senior leadership team and advisors were not successful.”
What This Means for SFT Stock
Considering Shift Technologies is planning to close down its business with this bankruptcy filing, SFT stock won’t remain around for much longer. That’s why it makes sense the company’s shares are experiencing such a massive drop in price today. Investors are selling shares before they lose all of their value.
This has around 1.2 million shares of SFT stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 221,000 shares. It also has SFT shares down 85.9% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking even more of the most recent stock market stories for Monday will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market news that investors need to know about this morning! A few examples include what has shares of Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock up today, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. You can find more on these matters at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Maris Tech (MTEK) Stock Up 27% Today?
- Why Is ParaZero Technologies (PRZO) Stock Up 62% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed