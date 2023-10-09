Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are new drone announcements, layoffs, a delisting notice and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock is rocketing more than 56% as it continues to rally on drone flight approval.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares are soaring 29% after launching its Jupiter Drones product.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is surging over 27% without any clear news on Monday morning.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are gaining more than 18% despite a lack of news today.
- Kwesst Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) stock is increasing over 18% on Monday.
- Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) shares are rising more than 14% this morning.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is heading close to 14% higher as it bounces back from a fall on Friday.
- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) shares are climbing over 10% on Monday morning.
- Molekule (NASDAQ:MKUL) stock is jumping more than 9% today.
- Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares are up over 9% today.
10 Top Losers
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is crashing nearly 85% alongside bankruptcy filing news.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are plummeting almost 29% following a proposed public offering.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is diving more than 19% after announcing layoffs.
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) shares are taking an over 17% beating this morning.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is sliding more than 12% on Monday morning.
- Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are tumbling over 12% after getting a delisting notice.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is decreasing more than 12% following a company update.
- Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) shares are dropping close to 11% today.
- Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) stock is decreasing over 10% this morning.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.