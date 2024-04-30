Fisker Stock: Struggling EV Maker Tells Employees to Brace for More Job Cuts

The turbulence at Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRN) just isn’t slowing down. Last week, investors were relieved when the company reported that it was discussing potential buyers. But today, Fisker stock is sinking again on news that more layoffs are coming.
Yesterday, the struggling EV producer reported that it is planning on implementing even more job cuts in hopes of preserving cash while it still can. News of this development has ended last week’s hot streak and sent FSRN stock back into the red amid high volatility.
This raises even more questions as to the company’s future and how long it can keep going.
What’s Happening With Fisker Stock
This isn’t the first time that Fisker stock has been impacted by news of layoffs this year. The company kicked off March 2024 by announcing plans for job cuts. Last week brought further layoff speculation, and now we know that these plans are moving forward. While it is currently unknown how many employees will be laid off, Business Insider reports that the job cuts will happen within the next two months. In an internal email sent to its staff on Monday, Fisker issued the following statement:
“Fisker is diligently pursuing all options to address our operating cash requirements, including maintaining discussions with prospective buyers and investors and exploring various restructuring alternatives. There is a possibility, however, that these efforts will not be successful.”
It seems that even Fisker’s management is coming to terms with the fact that the company’s days may be numbered.
The market is not reacting well to the news. Fisker stock is falling, and its trajectory doesn’t suggest that a rebound is likely. Given the company’s pessimistic acknowledgment of the possibility that its restructuring efforts may fail, this is not surprising at all.
The fact that Fisker stock is only down 5% for the day is honestly impressive, given the dark and ominous tone of the email.
What Comes Next
At this point, it’s hard to have much faith in Fisker’s ability to turn its fortunes around. The automaker has been struggling for months, losing its spot on the New York Stock Exchange, and despite some significant surges, the now over-the-counter traded Fisker stock hasn’t even come close to the $1 mark.
Investors have clearly lost faith in Fisker, and it doesn’t seem that CEO Henrik Fisker’s attempts to stave off bankruptcy are working. The company is fighting a losing battle and proving unable to swerve away from its race to the bottom.
Fisker’s attempts to preserve what cash it has left by laying off workers is unlikely to restore faith in the struggling company. The roller coaster ride that Fisker stock has taken investors on doesn’t seem to be over yet, but more shareholders will probably jump off before it finishes.
