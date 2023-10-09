Why Is Maris Tech (MTEK) Stock Up 27% Today?

Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock is rising higher on Monday after the company launched its new Jupiter Drones product.
Jupiter Drones makes use of the company’s Jupiter Nano platform to offer a lightweight drone for a variety of uses. That includes those equipped with cameras that can benefit from the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration module.
Israel Bar, CEO of Maris Tech, said the following about the Jupiter Drones product launch.
“Our breakthrough product has a lighter, compact form factor uniquely designed for integration on drones, featuring Maris-Tech’s powerful, best-in-class video streaming technologies. Maris-Tech continues to focus on high-performance solutions that deliver a technological edge and superior operational performance for every type of unmanned platform.”
MTEK Stock Movement
Maris Tech originally announced its Juper Drones on Friday. That saw some 184,000 shares change hands alongside a 6.4% rally for its stock. This is in comparison to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 23,000 shares.
More investors are taking note of MTEK stock on Monday as the shares also see heavy trading today. However, this time it’s much higher than what was traded on Friday. The company has already seen some 3.6 million shares of its stock traded as of this writing. With that comes a 27% rally on Monday morning.
