Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is rocketing more than 94% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares are surging over 76% without any clear news this morning.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) stock is soaring more than 41% with heavy early morning trading.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are gaining close to 38% on Wednesday morning.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is increasing nearly 25% with heavy pre-market trading behind that rise.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares are rising almost 19% after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved at-home dosing for its multiple sclerosis treatment.
- Firsthand Tech Value (NASDAQ:SVVC) stock is climbing close to 16% after withdrawing a securities offering.
- Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares are getting a 15% boost with heavy early morning trading today.
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) stock is jumping over 14% this morning.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares are up more than 13% on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is plummeting over 32% alongside a proposed public stock offering.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are diving more than 17% on stock offering plans.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is retreating over 13% following a rally yesterday.
- Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) shares are tumbling more than 11% after completing its merger with VBL Therapeutics.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock is taking an over 11% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares are dropping more than 11% this morning.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is decreasing over 10% today.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are falling more than 10% without any clear news on Wednesday.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is sliding nearly 10% despite lack of news this morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.