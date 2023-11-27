Golden Portfolio: 3 Picks That Could Make You Rich by 2026

Looking at tech investments, uncovering stocks that yield substantial returns often feels akin to chasing elusive treasures. Amidst this pursuit, three burgeoning companies have emerged as potential goldmines, offering investors promising prospects for exponential growth. These are our picks that could make you rich.
Notably, the dynamics within these companies, marked by their strategic prowess, technological innovations, and market adaptability, hint at a future where riches await the insightful investor. Each company presents compelling narratives, from expansive licensing programs to resilient market positioning to cutting-edge solutions catering to the growing demands of the data center industry.
Read more about their achievements, strategic collaborations, and future projections. The article illuminates the pathways these tech behemoths tread on, providing insights that could pave the way to considerable wealth by 2026.
InterDigital (IDCC)
Looking at the top line, InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) experienced a substantial 22% year-over-year increase in revenue in Q1 2024. Notably, smartphone licensing revenue surged by 19%, while consumer electronics and Internet of Things licensing revenue exhibited a remarkable 30% increase year-over-year. This represents the company’s ability to capitalize on its licensing programs across multiple sectors.
Additionally, the company secured a new multi-year royalty-bearing license with Lenovo (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression technology. The agreement led to catch-up payments for prior use and established recurring revenue for smartphone and consumer electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) licensing programs. Including Lenovo for smartphones and PCs signifies the broad application of InterDigital’s technology.
Another notable achievement was signing a license agreement with Humax for set-top boxes. Combined with the Lenovo agreement, these licensing deals validate the strength of InterDigital’s video portfolio. It positions it as a leader in crucial technologies like HEVC and Versatile Video Coding (VVC).
Moving to InterDigital’s patent portfolio, it has exceeded 30,000 granted patents and pending applications. In this context, LexisNexis recognized InterDigital among the top five 5G patent portfolios globally. Thus, this validates the company’s strategic orientation toward extracting further value from its cellular assets.
Further, InterDigital’s involvement as a founding member of the Avanci 5G automobile patent licensing platform is significant. Licensing major automotive manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) and BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) for 5G, with increased royalty rates compared to 4G, supports its potential revenue growth in the connected cars sector.
Finally, InterDigital has partnerships with universities in India and Spain for technology research. It is enabling the early-stage research of future 6G wireless networks. As a result, InterDigital may be at the forefront of next-generation wireless technology development.
Celestica (CLS)
Celestica’s (NYSE:CLS) performance across various end markets demonstrates its adaptability and strength. Despite a 10% decline in the communications end market, the enterprise end market exhibited remarkable growth of 31% year-over-year (Q3 2023). This exceptional growth was propelled by program ramps and the continued demand for proprietary computing from hyperscaler customers to support AI applications.
Looking ahead, the company anticipates a rebound in the communications end market. Celestica is expecting it to resume year-over-year revenue growth in 2024. The optimism stems from anticipating increased customer investments in computing to stimulate networking demand. Similarly, Celestica foresees continued strong demand in the enterprise market, driving double-digit revenue growth through 2024.
Financially, Celestica’s focus on metrics and prudent management practices is evident. The company experienced an increase in adjusted gross margin of 0.90% year-over-year. Higher volumes and an improved mix of products support it. This underscores Celestica’s efforts to optimize its product mix and enhance profitability.
Furthermore, the company’s working capital management has improved, with a sequential and year-over-year decrease in inventory balance. This inventory reduction positively impacts cash flow and indicates efficient inventory management strategies. Celestica’s consistent generation of positive non-IFRS-adjusted free cash flow for 19 consecutive quarters represents its financial discipline and operational efficiency. The company significantly outperformed its free cash flow performance in 2023, doubling the figures year-over-year.
Finally, Celestica has a strategic positioning within the data center market, particularly with hyperscalers making significant investments in AI applications, positioning the company favorably to capitalize on this long-term trend.
Super Micro (SMCI)
A pivotal factor contributing to Super Micro Computer’s (NASDAQ:SMCI) growth trajectory is the rising demand for direct-attached cold-plate liquid-cooling (DLC) solutions. Customers seek these solutions to address GPU infrastructure energy costs, power grid constraints, and thermal challenges. The company’s DLC solution has proven highly effective, enabling certain customers to double their data center AI computing capacity.
Super Micro Computer has proactively expanded its validation and production facilities to meet the escalating demand for its products. The company’s strategic move to complete a dedicated capacity for manufacturing 100-kilowatt racks with liquid-cooling capabilities by the coming March quarter highlights its commitment to scalability and meeting market needs. This expansion is expected to bolster Super Micro Computer’s total rack production capacity to an impressive 5,000 racks monthly in full-speed mass production.
The company’s diverse AI solution portfolio extends beyond the NVIDIA HGX-H100, encompassing products like Grace Hopper Superchip-based MGX products and platforms from Intel Gaudi 2, AMD MI250, MI300X, and MI300A. Super Micro Computer anticipates broad adoption of these cutting-edge products, further expanding its share in the accelerated computing market.
Strategically, Super Micro Computer’s partnerships and customer engagement initiatives, such as the JumpStart program, exemplify its focus on supporting customers’ workload validation, testing, and benchmarking before large-scale deployments. Hence, the customer-centric approach enhances satisfaction, fosters long-term partnerships, and drives sustained growth.
Finally, Super Micro Computer’s continuous expansion efforts, including adding new buildings close to its Silicon Valley HQ campus and plans for a new manufacturing campus in North America, reflect its proactive stance in meeting growing demands and scaling operations to support value growth.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.