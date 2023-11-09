Is the Stock Market Closed for Veteran’s Day 2023?

The final months of the year are always filled with important holidays for the government and for the financial markets. However, not every government holiday is a day off for stock traders. Hence, many people are asking the billion-dollar question: Is the stock market closed for Veteran’s Day?
Of course, Veteran’s Day is the U.S. holiday in which we commemorate our members of the armed forces who bravely served during wartime. Yet, we can also show our respect to those who have served at any time, including in 2023.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody in the country is taking the day off, though. With that in mind, let’s get to the nitty-gritty and see if stock traders should expect the market to be open on Veteran’s Day this year.
So, Is the Stock Market Closed for Veteran’s Day or Not?
This year, Veteran’s Day falls on Nov. 10, which is tomorrow. It’s officially a federal government holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).
OPM also lists Thursday, Nov. 23, as the Thanksgiving holiday in 2023, as well as Monday, Dec. 25 as the Christmas Day holiday. On the other hand, the OPM doesn’t list Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, as a federal holiday.
Don’t assume that all government holidays are always stock market holidays, though. Notably, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) does not list Veteran’s Day as a holiday this year. Thus, the U.S. stock market will not be closed for Veteran’s Day in 2023.
In fact, the only NYSE-listed stock market holiday in November is Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving). Also, the only listed stock market day off in December is Dec. 25 (Christmas Day).
After that, the next observed stock market holiday is Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day). So, feel free to get up bright and early tomorrow and enjoy a full day of U.S. stock trading. While you’re at it, remember to honor the nation’s armed forces, who make it possible for us all to live and invest securely.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.