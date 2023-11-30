Minim (MINM) Stock Soars 778% After Receiving Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday even after the internet access technology company received a delisting warning.
This delisting warning is due to the company not being compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). This required the company to file its 10-Q by November 14, 2023.
Minim acknowledges its inability to file that report on time in a filing the following day. It doesn’t say when it will file it but plans to do so as soon as possible.
With this notice from the Nasdaq Exchange, Minim has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If that plan is approved, the exchange may give the company another 180 days to put that plan into action. If it fails to do so, there’s still the possibility that it could get another 180-day extension to complete its plan to regain compliance.
What This Means for MINM Stock
Since this is simply a warning, Minim isn’t in danger of being delisted anytime soon. It at least has 60 days to submit a plan and could get even more time depending on the Nasdaq’s response to that plan.
The news surrounding MINM stock today brings with it heavy trading of the company’s shares. As of this writing, around 44 million units are on the move. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to its daily average of about 138,000 shares.
MINM stock is up 777.7% as of Thursday morning. This gain also has it up 77.5% year-to-date.
