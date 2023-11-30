Why Is ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Up 81% Today?

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock is seeing massive gains on Thursday after the company announced an acquisition deal with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
A press release from AbbVie reveals that ImmunoGen is being acquired for $31.26 per share in cash. This is a roughly 94.6% premium over its prior closing price. It also represents a total value of $10.1 billion for the company.
ImmunoGen and AbbVie are expecting the deal to close in near the middle of 2024. AbbVie notes that the transactions will begin being accretive to its diluted earnings per share in 2027.
Mark Enyedy, president and CEO of ImmunoGen, said this about the deal.
“With global commercial infrastructure and deep clinical and regulatory expertise, AbbVie is the right company to accelerate geographic and label expansion, and realize the full potential of ELAHERE as the first and only ADC approved in ovarian cancer.”
The Boards of Directors at both companies have already approved the acquisition. Now it will just need approval from IMGN stockholders and regulators.
IMGN Stock Movement on Thursday
Following news of this announcement, shares of IMGN stock are seeing heavy trading. That has more than 32 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 4.9 million shares.
IMGN stock is up 80.8% as of Thursday morning.
