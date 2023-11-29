Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a good way to start the day as we dive into the biggest news worth checking out on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are new investments, earnings reports, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is rocketing close to 53% higher after Robert Davidow took a greater than 10% stake in the company.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are soaring 32% after announcing plans to issue unregistered shares.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is surging more than 31% as it continues a rally on grant news.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are gaining over 27% as it reviews strategic alternatives.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock is increasing more than 23% without any clear news this morning.
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares are rising almost 19% after posting profits in its lastest earnings report.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is climbing over 16% alongside results from a Phase 2 study.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) shares are heading nearly 16% higher on Wednesday morning.
- Kelso Technologies (NYSEMKT:KIQ) stock is jumping more than 15% despite a lack of news.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares are up over 15% today.
10 Top Losers
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock is plummeting more than 33% after pricing a public share offering.
- AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are diving over 16% on Wednesday morning.
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock is tumbling more than 15% after releasing Q4 earnings results.
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) shares are taking an over 14% beating despite bringing back its dividend.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock is sliding more than 13% after filing a prospectus for its shares.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares are decreasing over 12% following a rally yesterday.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock is falling more than 11% this morning.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) shares are dropping over 10% on Wednesday morning.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock is slipping more than 10% today.
- Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% on a proposed public offering.
