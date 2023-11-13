Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today as investors have a lot of things to worry about this week, and we’re going over all of it!
First up is the Consumer Index Price (CPI) report that’s set to come out tomorrow. That report will offer insight into how prices are changing. This is important information for traders as it provides insight into inflation, which has been a growing concern for investors.
The biggest thing that investors are worried about is increased inflation. If the CPI data comes in hotter than expected, it could catch the attention of the Federal Reserve. That could bring with it more interest rate increases to combat inflation. That’s not something the stock market wants to see right now.
Adding to this is a deadline for a government shutdown. Lawmakers are arguing over how to handle the financial crisis as government debt remains high alongside interest rates. They have until Friday to come together on a decision to avoid the shutdown.
Finally, a credit warning from Moody’s also has stocks down today. It changed its outlook for government credit from “stable” to “negative.” That update isn’t sitting well with investors.
Let’s check out how this is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Falling
- The S&P 500 starts us off with a 0.16% drop as of Monday morning.
- Next is the NASDAQ Composite and its 0.24% decrease as of this writing.
- Finally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucks the trend with a 0.02% increase this morning.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market stories today are going to want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Monday! Among that is what’s happening with shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY), Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock today. All of that news is available at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Continental Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest CTTAY Job Cuts
- NIO Stock: Nio Adds New Independent Director to Board
- BA Stock Alert: The $52 Billion Reason Boeing Is Up Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.