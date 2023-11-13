“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

On November 14 at 7pm ET, Eric Fry is revealing the biggest breakthrough of his career. An A.I. enhanced system that predicts the exact stocks set to soar 1,000% or more … no matter which way the overall market is headed.

Tue, November 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Continental Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest CTTAY Job Cuts

Continental layoffs will include thousands of employees

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 13, 2023, 10:50 am EST

Advertisement

  • Continental (CTTAY) layoffs have the company preparing to cut thousands of jobs.
  • This will be part of a major restructuring effort in 2024.
  • This should save it 400 million euros per year starting in 2025.
Continental Layoffs - Continental Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest CTTAY Job Cuts

Source: Stock-Asso / Shutterstock.com

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) layoffs are in the news on Monday as the technology company is considering plans to cut thousands of jobs.

According to recent reports, Continental may cut these jobs as part of an effort to save money. The company is preparing for a restructuring that could result in it saving as much as 400 million euros per year.

Continental notes it would start seeing those savings in 2025. That means the restructuring will largely take place in 2024. It could also suffer charges for the thousands of job cuts that it’s planning for.

Investors will want to keep an eye on Continental as the company is likely to reveal further details of its layoffs in the coming months. That might include hard numbers for the total jobs that will be cut as part of the restructuring.

Continental Joins Layoffs Trend

Continental is far from the only tech company that has been announcing layoffs recently. Several major corporations are also cutting jobs to deal with a tough economy.

A few recent examples include layoffs from Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND). Those are covered with more details at these links.

CTTAY stock is up slightly on Monday morning after the company’s layoff plans were revealed. The stock is also up 7% year-to-date.

Investors looking for more stock market stories are in the right place!

We’ve got all of the hottest market news ready to go for Monday! That includes the latest news concerning Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock and Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock today. All of that news is ready to go down below!

More Monday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/continental-layoffs-2023-what-to-know-about-the-latest-cttay-job-cuts/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC