“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

On November 14 at 7pm ET, Eric Fry is revealing the biggest breakthrough of his career. An A.I. enhanced system that predicts the exact stocks set to soar 1,000% or more … no matter which way the overall market is headed.

Tue, November 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

ACHR Stock Alert: Archer Preps to Sell $70 Million Worth of Shares

Archer plans on using the fresh funds for "general corporate purposes"

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 13, 2023, 10:11 am EST

Advertisement

  • Archer (ACHR), which is is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, plans to sell up to $70 million of ACHR stock.
  • The company will use the proceeds of the deal for various purposes.
  • The issuance of ACHR stock is being managed by Cantor Fitzgerald, an investment bank.
ACHR stock - ACHR Stock Alert: Archer Preps to Sell $70 Million Worth of Shares

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) filed today to sell up to $70 million of additional shares of its common stock. Archer is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called the Midnight.

ACHR stock is having a rocky trading morning and is just a hair in the red today at 0.2%. However, it is down about 8% for the past five days.

Archer’s Sale of ACHR Stock

Archer stated that it could obtain as much as $70 million by selling a combination of “common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, subscription rights to… common stock, preferred stock or debt securities.” The sale of the shares, which investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald will manage, will be carried out through “at the market” offerings, Archer noted.

With at-the-market offerings, companies sell their shares at “prevailing” market prices.

Archer stated that it would use the proceeds from its offering “for general corporate purposes,” including “research and development costs, potential strategic acquisitions, services or technologies, (and) capital expenditures.”

Other Information About Archer Aviation

On Oct. 16, the company announced that it planned to launch an air taxi service in the United Arab Emirates, a very wealthy Middle Eastern country, in 2026. Archer intends to make the country its first foreign market. Also noteworthy is that the nation will provide financial support to Archer.

On Oct. 18, Archer announced that its longtime partner, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), had purchased 12.3 million shares of ACHR stock for $5.58 per share. In the wake of the transaction, Stellantis owned 31 million shares of the aircraft maker.

A major automaker that owns the Chrysler and Fiat brands, Stellantis is helping Archer manufacture its aircraft. In June, Stellantis reported that “[c]onstruction (was) well underway” of Archer’s eVTOL factory in Covington, Georgia.

The automaker noted that its personnel were helping Archer develop “manufacturing operations.”

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Flying Cars

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/achr-stock-alert-archer-preps-to-sell-70-million-worth-of-shares/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC