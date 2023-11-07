Why Is Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Stock Down 76% Today?

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released poor study results.
These results come from a Phase 2 clinical trial of VTX958 in patients suffering from moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The bad news here is that the company is stopping the development of the treatment following lackluster trial results.
Ventyx Biosciences notes that VTX958 was successful in meeting its primary and secondary endpoints. However, the efficacy was below the expected levels. Considering the competitive nature of the field the drug was developed for, these results don’t warrant the continued development of VTX958 for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
VTYX Stock Movement Today
With news of it dropping development of VTX958, shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock are seeing heavy trading on Tuesday. That has some 3.3 million shares changing hands as investors sell the stock. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 761,000 shares.
VTYX stock is down 75.8% as of Tuesday morning and was down 52.3% year-to-date when markets closed on Monday.
