Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we break down all of the latest news for Tuesday morning.
Moving stocks are earnings reports, clinical trial results, stock offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is rocketing more than 141% after announcing a new strategic collaboration in China.
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares are soaring over 66% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock is surging more than 41% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares are gaining close to 25% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) stock is increasing over 24% after issuing an unsecured convertible preferred note for $1 million.
- Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINR) shares are rising more than 19% without any clear news.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock is jumping over 18% after announcing strong earnings results for Q3.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares are heading nearly 16% higher after announcing a major contract yesterday.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) stock is getting a more than 15% boost despite a lack of news today.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) shares are up over 14% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock is crashing more than 73% alongside lackluster clinical trial results.
- Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares are plummeting over 54% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is diving more than 26% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares are taking an over 22% beating after missing earnings estimates.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is tumbling more than 21% without any apparent news.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares are falling over 20% after announcing details for its upcoming shareholder meeting.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock is dropping almost 19% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) shares are decreasing more than 17% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock is dipping over 16% without any news to report today.
- Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% following an update on its merger.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.