AAPL Stock Alert: The Apple Watch Ban Just Took Effect

The United States has banned the newest versions of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Watch from being brought into America or sold in the country. The prohibitions took effect after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai declined to veto an order issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). AAPL stock is little changed in early trading.
In October, the ITC ruled that the Apple Watch had infringed on patents held by another company. As a result, it decided to prevent the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from being imported into or sold in the U.S.
AAPL Stock: More About the ITC’s Ruling
The ITC decided in October that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 had violated patents held by a company called Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), which develops medical devices. The patents involve technology related to pulse oximetry, a test used to determine blood oxygen levels.
Several days before the final decision on the ITC’s ruling was made by the U.S. Trade representative, Apple had stopped selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in America.
Apple to Appeal
“We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible,” an AAPL spokesperson told CNBC.
Apple will appeal the ITC’s ruling to a federal appeals court, but the ITC has declined to allow the company to sell the watches while its petition is being considered.
