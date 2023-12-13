Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday and we’re starting the day with a breakdown of the biggest ones worth watching!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial news, an earnings report and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is rocketing more than 59% alongside insider buying.
- Innovative International (NASDAQ:IOAC) shares are soaring over 42% after announcing a shareholder meeting date.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is surging more than 35% alongside Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares are gaining over 24% with the release of clinical trial data.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock is increasing more than 16% after getting a $33 million order.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares are rising close to 15% on Wednesday morning.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock is climbing over 14% alongside a business update.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are heading more than 14% higher after confirming plans for a share offering.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock is jumping over 13% after announcing a business transformation.
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares are up more than 12% as it continues its recent rally.
10 Top Losers
- Loop Media (NYSEMKT:LPTV) stock is diving over 19% after missing its latest earnings estimates.
- Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares are tumbling more than 13% without any clear news this morning.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock is taking an over 12% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Altisource Asset Management (NYSEMKT:AAMC) shares are sliding more than 12% this morning.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock is dropping over 11% following study news yesterday.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are decreasing nearly 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock is falling almost 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are declining more than 10% following approval for a merger.
- SRIVARU Holding (NASDAQ:SVMH) stock is slipping over 9% this morning.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9% after rallying yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.