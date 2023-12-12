Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Checking out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday is the perfect way to get ready for another busy day of trading!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition deal, clinical trial updates and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SRIVARU Holding (NASDAQ:SVMHW) stock is rocketing more than 142% on Tuesday morning.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares are soaring over 45% on news of an acquisition deal with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is surging more than 44% on a delisting update.
- Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) shares are increasing over 26% on Tuesday.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock is rising more than 22% on a Phase 1 clinical trial update.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are gaining over 21% alongside Phase 2 clinical trial results.
- Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) stock is climbing more than 19% after announcing merger timing.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares are heading over 17% higher this morning.
- NFT Gaming Co (NASDAQ:NFTG) stock is jumping more than 16% today.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are up over 15% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock is diving more than 30% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares are tumbling over 19% on a new drug application update.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is taking an 18% beating this morning.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares are dropping more than 16% following an investor update.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is decreasing over 15% on Tuesday morning.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) shares are falling more than 14% today.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock is declining over 12% following a rally yesterday.
- African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) shares are sliding more than 12% as it continues recent negative movement.
- CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) stock is dipping over 12% after suspending its dividends.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% on a proposed stock offering.
