Google Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest Round of Google Job Cuts

Google layoffs are on the way as the Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary is enacting another round of job cuts.
Google has confirmed the newest rounds of layoffs but hasn’t provided specific details. That means we don’t know how many employees are losing their jobs just yet. What it did say is that employees are being allowed to apply for other open positions at the company.
Even so, workers are taking to social media to announce their termination. This shows that members of several teams at Google are dealing with the job cuts. Among them are former employees of its Flutter, Dart and Python teams.
Here’s what a Google spokesperson told Business Insider about the layoffs:
“As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead. To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers and align their resources to their biggest product priorities.”
Google Extends Layoffs Trend
Google continues to be a big name among the companies laying off workers by it isn’t alone. Many major tech businesses have been cutting jobs in 2024 to reduce operating costs and streamline operations.
This comes as economic factors continue to weigh on businesses. That includes increased interest rates introduced by the Federal Reserve to combat rising inflation. This is having a negative impact on both consumers and companies.
GOOGL and GOOG stock are both down slightly as of Tuesday morning.
