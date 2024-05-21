Why Nvidia Stock Is an Irreplaceable Juggernaut of the AI Era

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) consistently outperforms and over-delivers. The company is nearly irreplaceable. Most portfolios should include exposure to AI hardware industry growth. We confidently rate Nvidia stock as an “A” grade tech juggernaut.
There’s a certain sense of reassurance comes when you’re invested in an industry leader with a huge market capitalization. Nvidia checks those boxes, and it’s also a consistently profitable company. Still, there will always be critics and skeptics — but then, you don’t have to let them change your assessment of Nvidia.
Who Will ‘Dethrone’ Nvidia? Probably No One.
For the past couple of years, commentators on social media and in the financial press have sometimes talked about the “new” or “next” Nvidia. This type of chatter comes and goes, and is usually quickly forgotten.
This is normal and should be expected when a giant, highly successful company dominates a niche industry. Some folks “missed the bus” with Nvidia, so to speak, and they’re desperately hoping to catch the next bus.
Don’t be surprised if you see stories about Nvidia being “dethroned.” You might also see commentary about companies/products to “rival” Nvidia or provide an “alternative” to Nvidia.
It’s the same type of “next”/”new” Nvidia chatter that we’ve been hearing for almost two years now. We just stick to the established facts and disregard the chatter.
For example, Reuters observed that Nvidia commands around 80% of the AI-chip market. That’s a fact, not just an opinion or commentary. It also provides a reminder that Nvidia is the AI-chip dominator while others are just contenders.
Predicting Huge Data-Center Growth
This isn’t to suggest every commentator is obsessed with finding the “next” Nvidia. Notably, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh seems quite bullish about Nvidia’s future growth prospects.
Per Yahoo! Finance, Vinh reportedly “sees few signs of a demand pause” for Nvidia’s products. Vinh forecasts that, in fiscal 2025, Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics processing unit and “some of their other products could drive over $200 billion in data center revenues for … [the] next year.”
That’s mind-blowing expected growth, when you really think about it. As a basis of comparison, Nvidia’s data-center revenue totaled $47.5 billion last year.
Vinh is predicting a mind-blowing 321% increase in Nvidia’s data-center revenue. Of course, there’s no guarantee that this will actually happen. Even one-third of that growth rate would still be quite impressive, so we can be optimistic but also realistic at the same time.
Nvidia Stock: Ride Along With a Real Winner
It’s your choice if you want to wager on the “next” or “new” Nvidia. You can hope that some company will come along and “dethrone” the AI-chip king. Or, you can keep it simple and stick with a proven, profitable, fast-growing winner.
Very few companies really deserve to be called a “juggernaut” or a “dominator.” Yet, Nvidia truly fits the bill. Why resist the truth and expose your hard-earned capital to unnecessary risk? Despite all the chatter and the noise, we have no problem whatsoever assigning Nvidia stock an “A” grade.
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in NVDA. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.