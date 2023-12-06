Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday with a breakdown of all the latest news this morning!
Moving stocks today are special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger updates, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is rocketing more than 52% after announcing plans for a postgraduate training base.
- Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLIN) shares are soaring over 51% after shareholders approved its merger with Alternus Energy.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is surging 50% after raising $2.5 million in debt financing.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAF) shares are rising more than 45% without any clear news this morning.
- Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) stock is gaining close to 24% alongside a unit purchase agreement and shareholder vote plans.
- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation Rights (NASDAQ:BRLIR) are heading over 23% higher despite a lack of news.
- Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRLI) shares are increasing more than 22% without news today.
- Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock is getting an over 22% boost this morning.
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares are climbing more than 19% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is up over 19% after announcing a stock and warrants offering.
10 Top Losers
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock is plummeting more than 29% after pricing a public offering.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares are diving over 24% following a Q1 conference call date announcement.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock is tumbling more than 21% without any obvious news today.
- Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. Rights (NASDAQ:CLINR) are taking an over 10% beating after its merger update.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares are decreasing more than 17% as clinical trial data continues to drag it down today.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is falling over 16% on Wednesday morning.
- Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) shares are dropping more than 16% after rallying on a chatbot launch yesterday.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock is slipping over 15% alongside its Q3 earnings report.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) shares are dipping more than 14% with its latest earnings report.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% with its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.