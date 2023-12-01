Why Is Green Giant (GGE) Stock Up 81% Today?

Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) stock is on the rise Friday after the real estate development company revealed its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan.
That plan includes a registration statement for 8,360,000 shares of GGE stock. These shares will be used in the company’s 2023 Equity Incentive Plan.
The basics of this is that these shares will be distributed to employees of the company. That includes executive leaders as a form of payment for their services.
How This News Affects GGE Stock
Investors in the company are reacting positively to the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan. That brings with it heavy trading of GGE stock on Friday morning.
As of this writing, more than 53 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to Green Giant’s daily average of about 1.4 million shares.
Green Giant is a real estate development company with a focus on residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. The company operates out of its headquarters in Hanzhong, China. It was previously known as China HGS Real Estate before undergoing a name change in March 2022.
GGE stock is up 80.7% on Friday morning following an 88.6% drop during normal trading hours yesterday.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Friday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news on electric vehicle (EV) stocks and more. You can read up on all of these matters at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- EV Stocks Alert: The UAW Wants to Unionize Tesla, Lucid and Rivian
- Pending Home Sales Are the Latest Red Flag That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed