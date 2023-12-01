Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the final day of trading this week and we’re starting it with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are updates from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), public share offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) stock is rocketing more than 108% after revealing details of its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares are soaring over 77% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) stock is surging more than 39% alongside approval for its ulcerative colitis treatment.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares are gaining over 36% on a successful weight loss drug trial.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ: HCDI) stock is increasing close to 35% alongside an update on one of its leaders.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares are climbing more than 21% after pricing a public offering.
- Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO) stock is heading over 20% higher after pricing a public offering yesterday.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are getting a more than 19% boost alongside an operating loss update.
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock is jumping over 18% with its latest earnings release.
- American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) shares are up more than 17% without any clear news.
10 Top Losers
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock is plummeting over 47% after pricing a public offering.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are diving more than 35% despite getting $1.5 million from warrants.
- Proof Acquisition (NYSE:PACI) stock is tumbling 35% on plans to change exchanges.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are taking an over 30% beating following a massive rally yesterday.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock is dropping more than 30% on news this morning.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares are decreasing over 27% after a rally yesterday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock is falling more than 26% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are slipping 25% alongside volatility this week.
- Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) stock is dipping over 22% despite a lack of news.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 19%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.