SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Ron DeSantis Just Gave Digital World (DWAC) Stock a Giant Boost

SPACs could increasingly come into focus

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 22, 2024, 2:47 pm EST

Advertisement

  • Investors in former President Donald Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) are seeing massive gains today.
  • DWAC stock has rallied more than 75% after Ron Desantis announced his drop from the campaign trail and endorsed Trump.
  • It’s unclear how sustainable today’s move is, although the small-cap stock certainly has huge momentum right now.
DWAC stock - Ron DeSantis Just Gave Digital World (DWAC) Stock a Giant Boost

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock

Now less than a year away from elections, the race for who will be tapped as the next U.S. president appears to be trending toward another Biden-Trump showdown. That’s especially true after Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump this past weekend. For investors in Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) and DWAC stock, that’s music to the ears.

Why? Well, Digital World is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to bring Trump’s media and technology company — including its Truth Social social media platform — public. Despite a long waiting period (a merger was first announced back in 2021), investors expect that a Trump victory, or even a nomination, could lead to the merger finally taking place.

The hype train appears to be back in overdrive for this Trump-related stock. Let’s dive into the impressive move of more than 75% in DWAC stock today — and whether it’s sustainable moving forward.

DWAC Stock Surges on Trump Momentum

As has been the case with various Trump-related stocks in recent days, the increased momentum seen around the Trump campaign has coincided with the performance of many companies tied to the former president. For Digital World, perhaps this momentum makes the most sense, with many of the previous delays tied to regulatory headwinds that could conceivably be resolved if Trump continues to see political wins.

Of course, the race isn’t over yet for the Republican nomination to run against President Joe Biden. And it remains to be seen just how Trump may perform in a presidential race, if he does indeed make it that far.

However, at least for now, DWAC stock and other Trump-linked companies have strong momentum. We’ve seen previous hype-driven rallies take these stocks on incredible rides in the past. Today, it appears many speculators and investors are betting on a similar scenario playing out.

Personally, though, I think this Trump-linked SPAC remains far too risky for the average investor. While it may be a great vehicle for investors to speculate on Trump’s political momentum, it’s also unclear how viable this move is relative to the future fundamentals of the merged entity (if the SPAC merger actually takes place). For now, I’ll continue to watch the action happily from the sidelines.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Communications, Media, Social Media

Meme Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/01/ron-desantis-just-gave-digital-world-dwac-stock-a-giant-boost/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC