Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking on Friday as we lay out all of the biggest stories this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting updates, a private placement, clinical trial results and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is rocketing more than 106% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares are soaring over 57% after getting a new Japanese patent.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is surging close to 35% after announcing a private placement for up to $240 million.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) shares are gaining more than 32% with strong early morning trading.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is increasing almost 16% on an updated stock purchase agreement.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares are rising over 14% despite insider selling.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is heading more than 10% higher on a delisting update.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares are getting an over 10% boost after providing a clinical and manufacturing update.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) stock is jumping more than 10% after restarting its McCool Ranch oil field.
- Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) is up over 9% without any clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is plummeting more than 34% alongside a new delisting notice.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock is diving over 27% alongside data from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are tumbling more than 21% on Friday morning.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock is taking an over 21% beating despite a partnership announcement.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are sliding more than 21% on Friday.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is falling over 20% without any apparent news.
- Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) shares are decreasing more than 18% this morning.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is slipping over 17% following a rally yesterday.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares are dipping more than 15% with a public offering.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock closes out our pre-market movers down over 15% on poor Phase 4 study results.
