Cantor Fitzgerald Is Souring on Lucid (LCID) Stock

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is slipping on Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares were hit with a downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analysts.
That downgrade drops shares of LCID stock from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for LCID is reduce based on 10 opinions.
The downgrade for LCID stock also comes with a price target cut from $6 per share to $4 per share. Despite the drop, that still represents an 8.1% upside for the EV company’s stock. However, it is still below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $5.65 per share for LCID.
What’s Behind the Bear Stance on LCID Stock?
Here’s what Cantor Fitzgerald’s analysts had to say about LCID in a note to clients obtained by Investing.com:
“While we believe LCID’s vehicles are amongst the best in the industry, we are becoming more conservative in the short term given a disappointing FY24 production guidance, persistently high negative gross margins, lower-than-anticipated demand, and slower deliveries to Saudi Arabia than initially expected.”
LCID stock is down 8.1% on Thursday morning. That comes as more than 1.4 million shares of the stock change hands. This is still well below its daily average trading volume of about 40 million shares.
