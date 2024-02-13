SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Meta Materials Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Shareholders aren't reacting positively to the news, with MMAT stock in the red today

By Eddie Pan, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Feb 13, 2024, 10:58 am EST

Advertisement

  • Meta Materials (MMAT) has regained compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements.
  • The company enacted a 1-for-100 reverse stock split last month.
  • MMAT stock is down by about 57% so far this year.
MMAT stock - Meta Materials Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Source: ArtemisDiana / Shutterstock.com

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is falling lower after the company announced that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement of $1. Meta had previously scheduled a hearing in front of the Nasdaq Hearing Panel after Nasdaq sent it a delisting determination. This was due to MMAT stock having a closing bid price of 10 cents or less for 10 consecutive trading days. The hearing, which was set for March 21, has now been cancelled.

Now, Meta Materials is in full compliance with with all Nasdaq listing requirements. So, why aren’t shareholders reacting more positively?

First, the only reason that MMAT stock regained compliance is because the company enacted a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. This split became effective on Jan. 29. Reverse splits are generally not welcomed by shareholders and this one likely contributed to the 57% decline in MMAT so far this year.

MMAT Stock: Meta Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Another reason that Meta isn’t reacting positively today may be a hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) update. During January, the CPI rose by 0.3% month-over-month and 3.1% year-over-year (YOY). Meanwhile, economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a monthly increase of 0.2% and a yearly increase of 2.9%. The surprise to the upside has affected the entire market, as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are in the red today.

Meanwhile, the company disclosed its preliminary fourth-quarter results last month, showing growth on several fronts. For the quarter, revenue is expected to be $2.2 million, up by 55% compared to $1.4 million a year ago.

“A strong capital position involves reducing expenses, managing cash and seeking out opportunities to monetize non-core assets to our advantage,” said CEO and President Uzi Sasson.

Cost cutting has also been a focus for Meta, as total operating expenses are expected to be $16.1 million, an improvement from $24.8 million YOY. In addition, Meta provided a loss from operations estimate of approximately $14.9 million, an improvement from a loss of $24 million a year ago.

At the same time, Meta did not provide a net loss figure. The company also added that it expects to incur a non-cash impairment of long-term assets, which was not included in the preliminary results.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Eddie Pan specializes in institutional investments and insider activity. He writes for InvestorPlace’s Today’s Market team, which centers on the latest news involving popular stocks.

Technology

Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/02/meta-materials-regains-nasdaq-listing-compliance/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC