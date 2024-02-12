SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Sirius XM Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest SIRI Job Cuts

The move toward efficiency is driving a significant number of layoffs

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 12, 2024, 3:15 pm EST

Advertisement

  • Shares of Sirius XM (SIRI) stock are moving higher today as the company announced a round of layoffs.
  • This latest round of job cuts will see approximately 3% of the company’s workforce let go.
  • Here’s what to know about this latest headline and what could be in store for the tech sector moving forward.
Sirius XM layoffs - Sirius XM Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest SIRI Job Cuts

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

News of layoffs in the tech sector aren’t abating, and if anything, they’re picking up steam. Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has once again generated headlines in this regard today, announcing the company has already let go of around 3% of its workforce. News of these Sirius XM layoffs has sent SIRI stock modestly higher in today’s session, up a little more than 2% at the time of writing.

These layoffs, which will impact roughly 160 individuals, encapsulate a wider-ranging initiative taken on by various tech companies to get more efficient. Leaner and meaner is the name of the game, and Sirius XM appears intent on driving continued efficiency gains to boost the company’s ability to generate higher profits.

Let’s dive into this announced round of job cuts and what it could mean for both investors in SIRI stock, as well as growth investors focused more broadly on the tech sector.

SIRI Stock Rises on Announced Sirius XM Layoffs

The search for agility, flexibility and efficiency is on, with companies across the tech spectrum scrambling to provide investors with better returns on capital. In the case of Sirius XM, a company that’s already profitable (with a rather attractive valuation multiple of 15 times earnings and a 2.2% dividend yield), it’s unclear whether this latest round of cuts was necessary.

That said, it appears the market is cheering this news. The company’s decision to eliminate certain roles may suggest some bloat within the company’s business model. This idea is furthered by the fact the company already laid off roughly 475 employees in a round of layoffs last year.

To date, the market reaction to companies cutting headcount remains mixed. Investors in SIRI stock may want to pay attention to how the company’s growth rates are, or are not, affected by this most recent cut in the coming quarters. For now, this is a stock investors will certainly want to keep an eye on.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Communications, Media, Streaming

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/02/sirius-xm-layoffs-2024-what-to-know-about-the-latest-siri-job-cuts/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC