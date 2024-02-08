Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting Thursday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, heavy trading and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock is skyrocketing more than 406% on heavy trading this morning alongside a Chinese stock rally.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares are rocketing over 148% alongside strong early morning trading.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is soaring more than 55% with heavy trading activity today.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are surging over 48% as it continues a rally.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) stock is gaining more than 46% after adding a new independent director.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) shares are increasing over 28% alongside strong trading this morning.
- Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) stock is rising more than 27% on Thursday.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) shares are heading over 27% higher this morning.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock is jumping more than 24% with a strong Q4 earnings report.
- ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) shares are up over 23% with a strong earnings forecast.
10 Top Losers
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock appears to be crashing more than 93% but is actually undergoing a stock split.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares are plummeting over 51% despite a clinical trial update.
- MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock is diving more than 27% on Thursday morning.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) shares are tumbling over 23% following a rally yesterday.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is taking a more than 20% beating as it also comes off a rally.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) shares are sliding over 18% this morning.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock is dropping more than 17% on Thursday morning.
- Phoenix Biotech (NASDAQ:PBAX) shares are decreasing over 16% today.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock is slipping more than 16% on a lackluster earnings report.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% with insider selling.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.