Why Is MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Up 56% Today?

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is heading higher on Wednesday after the holographic technology research and development company announced plans to join the Communications Industry Association.
MicroCloud Hologram says that it is joining the Communications Industry Association to “promote the development of the communications industry in the field of information technology innovation.” The company says it is doing so to “accelerate the development of a new generation of “accelerate the development of a new generation of information technology.”
The Communications Industry Association focuses on the sharing of information on an international level. Doing so allows companies to make use of this shared knowledge to further progress the communications sector.
What This Means for HOLO Stock
Joining the Communications Industry Association would likely benefit MicroCloud Hologram by giving it access to a platform that can help influence the development of communication technologies. That’s an important field for the holographic technology company.
With this news also comes heavy trading of HOLO stock. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 143,000 shares.
HOLO stock is up 56% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors who want more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We are offering all of the latest stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! Among that is why shares of MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock are up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is MariaDB (MRDB) Stock Up 118% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- LCID Stock Pops as Lucid Motors Announces Partnership With Saks
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.