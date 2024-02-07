Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Tuesday morning and we’ve got all of the coverage traders need to know about them today!
There’s plenty of earnings reports and other news moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is rocketing more than 137% with heavy trading despite failing to repay a senior secured promissory note.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are soaring over 39% on plans to join the Communications Industry Association.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock is surging more than 23% with strong pre-market trading.
- GRIID Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) shares are gaining over 19% on plans for a new crypto mining facility.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is increasing more than 17% without any clear news this morning.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares are rising over 15% on Wednesday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock is heading higher by more than 15% today.
- Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD) shares are climbing over 15% this morning.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock is jumping more than 15% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) shares are up over 14% with its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is plummeting more than 31% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Triumph (NYSE:TGI) shares are diving over 21% with its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock is decreasing more than 20% as it faces delisting due to its bankruptcy filing.
- Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) shares are taking an over 20% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock is dropping more than 18% this morning.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares are falling over 16% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) stock is declining more than 14% with the publishing of its Q3 earnings report.
- MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares are slipping over 13% after the pricing of a secondary offering.
- MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock is dipping more than 13% today.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% with a proposed public offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.