Why Is InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Stock Up 61% Today?

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company this morning.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading of NVIV stock is behind today’s movement. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to InVivo Therapeutics’ daily average of about 107,000 shares.
While there are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, that doesn’t mean NVIV is moving without reason. InVivo Therapeutics’ shares have been volatile ever since the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.
Recent NVIV Stock Movement
While shares of NVIV stock are up 61.2% on Tuesday morning, traders will note that comes after a 26% decline during normal trading hours on Monday. It’s also worth mentioning that NVIV was down 71.9% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
The bankruptcy filing last week making NVIV stock unstable makes it a risky investment for traders. Especially as the future of the company is unknown. InVivo Therapeutics wants to continue operations during the bankruptcy and is also considering selling some of its assets. However, it’s not clear how much longer it will be around.
