Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today, and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we have all the news behind Friday’s rally!
There are a few reasons for stocks rising today worth mentioning. That includes positive inflation data from the government. It looks like inflation is easing more than expected, which is causing the market to swell today.
To go along with that, we’re deep in earnings season, and things are looking good. Several companies have released reports that have surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. That shows that the economy is recovering well and could be a hint at things to come in the rest of 2024.
All of this news is seeing investors celebrate on Friday after dealing with months of concerns over inflation, interest rates and the economy. Let’s check out how it’s affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Rally
- Starting us off is the S&P 500, with a 0.26% increase on Friday morning.
- Next is the Nasdaq Composite, which has a 0.77% gain as of this writing.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is our only loser today, with a 0.17% drop this morning.
Investors who want to check out all of the hottest stock market stories for Friday will want to continue reading!
More Stock Market News for Friday
