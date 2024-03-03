3 Metaverse Innovators: The AI Stocks to Own Now

Metaverse stocks are poised for a dramatic resurgence. Massive advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and blockchain technology fuel this renewed interest. This concerted push toward developing immersive new virtual environments could potentially reignite investor excitement.
Metaverse stocks could prove pivotal to the next phase of digital and technological evolution, offering investors a return to form and a gateway to groundbreaking opportunity. This resurgence marks a major turning point, where the metaverse becomes a concrete investment frontier, ready to redefine what’s possible in the digital realm.
Nevertheless, it’s best to venture into the sphere by investing in established tech leaders advancing the metaverse phenomenon rather than betting on speculative startups.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), since rebranding in late 2021, has efficiently navigated the uncharted territories of the metaverse with its pioneering role in AR and VR technologies. However, the journey had its challenges as Reality Labs, Meta’s spearhead, encountered major financial headwinds in this venture. However, in an intriguing strategic shift, Meta is now marrying AI with its metaverse ambitions, a move poised to redefine the playing field.
By harnessing the transformative power of AI, the company aims to breathe life into virtual environments through features such as voice commands as part of its Builder Bot project. Moreover, the introduction of custom AI chips, such as the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator, is set to supercharge this vision and enhance the performance and efficiency of immersive experiences. As Meta threads AI into the fabric of the metaverse, the potential for creating rich, intelligent virtual realms unfurls, marking a new chapter in its never-ending growth story.
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), a trailblazer in the metaverse gaming sector, has demonstrated strong top-line expansion in recent quarters through strategic applications of AI and VR. The firm’s forward-thinking approach to incorporating generative AI is revolutionizing the development of immersive experiences, contributing to a significant 26% revenue bump last year, with projections pointing toward at least 18% sales growth in the current period. This ambitious growth strategy and prudent financial management have positioned Roblox to maintain a positive free cash flow, culminating in $2.2 billion in net liquidity and an 8.9% YOY free cash flow yield.
At the core of Roblox’s innovation is the integration of generative AI, which democratizes content creation. Moreover, leveraging conversational AI, the Roblox Assistant simplifies coding and building, empowering users with lower technical expertise to bring their visions to life. The development of new tools enabling the creation of avatars and virtual world construction through intuitive text commands further enhances the experience. These advancements should enrich the Roblox ecosystem and effectively add new layers to its growth trajectory.
Qualcomm (QCOM)
Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) foray into the metaverse, augmented by its strategic alliance with Meta, shows its commitment to sculpting the future of immersive digital experiences. This partnership is a testament to the semiconductor giant’s push to spearhead developments within the metaverse ecosystem. Furthermore, establishing XR Labs in Europe indicates its broader strategy to foster innovation in Extended Reality (XR) and the metaverse, reinforcing its commitment to delivering AI-driven and immersive experiences.
Despite the competitive landscape, Qualcomm’s recent financial uptick, evidenced by a 5% bump in sales and a notable 24% rise in net income year-over-year (YOY), signals a robust rebound from previous challenges. This growth, mainly attributable to softer comparisons from the last fiscal year, underscores QCOM’s resilience and sustained potential. Moreover, its strategic ventures into generative AI with Snapdragon platforms position it as a formidable player poised to reap the rewards in the generative AI and metaverse realms.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.