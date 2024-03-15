Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a look into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
We’ve got loads of earnings reports for Q4 this morning and more news worth checking out.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) stock is rocketing more than 69% after completing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares are soaring over 48% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock is surging more than 40% on strong Q4 earnings.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares are gaining over 35% after falling hard yesterday on bankruptcy reports.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) stock is rising more than 23% on approval for its NASH treatment.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are increasing over 14% alongside its Q4 earnings report.
- American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) stock is climbing more than 13% as it also released Q4 earnings results.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are heading over 12% higher after falling yesterday on plans for strategic alternatives and delisting.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock is jumping more than 11% on steady Q4 earnings.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares are up over 10% without any clear news this morning.
Top 10 Losers
- LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock is crashing more than 95% alongside its voluntary delisting.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) shares are diving over 29% on Friday morning.
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is tumbling more than 24% as it continues a recent downward trend.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares are taking a 17% beating after rallying yesterday.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock is sliding over 13% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are decreasing more than 12% after jumping yesterday.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is dropping over 11% on weak guidance.
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares are slipping more than 11% today.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock is dipping over 11% on Friday.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.