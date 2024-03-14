Why Is Presto Automation (PRST) Stock Up 77% Today?

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) stock is soaring higher on Thursday alongside heavy trading of the artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions company’s shares.
This has more than 8.1 million shares of PRST stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.9 million shares.
It’s also worth noting that there no new news from Presto Automation that explains the stock’s rally today. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Are Outside Forces Moving PRST Stock?
What seems more likely is traders are flocking to PRST stock due to outside factors. Considering the company’s focus on AI, it could be Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is inadvertently boosting its shares this morning.
Nvidia has been causing an AI rally recently as it prepares for its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) next week. That conference includes a keynote presentation from CEO Jensen Huang at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on March 18.
PRST shareholders will want to keep this in mind as it could see AI stocks continue to rally next week.
PRST stock is up 76.9% as of Thursday morning. The stock was down 55.9% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
