Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are business combinations, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) stock is rocketing more than 39% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are soaring over 33% after completing a business combination.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock is surging more than 28% after announcing acquisition plans for PDP.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares are increasing over 26%, with strong early morning trading this morning.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is gaining more than 21% as it continues a recent rally.
- DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) shares are rising close to 21% on plans to close a business combination.
- BOS Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock is climbing nearly 19% this morning.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares are heading over 18% higher with a positive Q4 earnings report.
- Ucloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) stock is jumping more than 17% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares are up over 14% ahead of a conference next week.
Top 10 Losers
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock is crashing more than 73% alongside its latest earnings report and clinical trial data.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is plummeting over 38% on reports its considering a bankruptcy filing.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares are diving more than 34% after pricing a private placement.
- Hello (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock is tumbling over 16% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are taking a more than 14% beating after announcing a public offering.
- Erayak Power Solution (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock is sliding over 14% this morning.
- Qilian (NASDAQ:QLI) shares are decreasing more than 13% on Thursday morning.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock is dropping over 13% after restating financial results.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are falling more than 13% this morning.
- Global Gas (NASDAQ:HGAS) stock closes our out pre-market stock movers down over 13%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.