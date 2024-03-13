Why Is ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock Up 52% Today?

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is on the rise Wednesday as the U.S. staffing solutions company’s shares see heavy trading this morning.
That has more than 2.6 million shares of PIXY stock changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 43,000 shares.
ShiftPixy hasn’t revealed any reason behind the heavy trading today. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today.
However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t news that might be moving PIXY stock higher this morning.
PIXY Stock Up on EU Gig Worker Rights
Members of the EU are preparing to vote on a new set of laws that would affect gig economy workers. While Shiftpixy operates in the U.S., the progress of worker’s rights overseas is of interest to its investors.
Currently, the new proposed rights will be voted on next month. It bears mentioning that these laws have faced scrutiny in the EU and have been watered down significantly to get EU approval.
It’s also worth mentioning that PIXY is a penny stock. That means its shares can be volatile even without much news. That’s worth keeping in mind this morning.
PIXY stock is up 52.2% as of Wednesday morning.
