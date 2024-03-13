Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a great way to start the day with all of the hottest news worth reading about on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, management changes, a merger announcement and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is rocketing more than 95% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are surging over 51% with strong early morning trading.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is soaring more than 41% after announcing merger plans.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) shares are gaining 40% with the release of its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Qilian International (NASDAQ:QLI) stock is increasing over 22% without any clear news this morning.
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares are rising more than 20% after releasing Q4 earnings and announcing a new CEO.
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) stock is climbing over 19% despite a lack of news today.
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) shares are heading close to 18% higher after announcing a new strategic investment.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock is jumping nearly 18% after releasing its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings.
- Hutchmed (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares are up more than 17% on Wednesday morning.
Top 10 Losers
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock is diving over 16% alongside its latest financial report.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares are tumbling more than 15% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock is taking an over 15% beating without any apparent news.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares are sliding more than 14% as it prepares for a reverse stock split.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is dropping over 13% this morning.
- Latham (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares are decreasing more than 13% with weak guidance and an analyst downgrade.
- Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) stock is declining almost 13% on Wednesday.
- Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares are slipping over 12% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock is dipping more than 12% after rallying yesterday on a patient update.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 12% after reporting a Q4 loss.
