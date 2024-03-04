Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks are an acquisition offer, earnings reports, clinical trial data and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) stock is rocketing 200% higher without any clear news.
- BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) shares are soaring more than 155% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is surging over 91% with strong early morning trading.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares are gaining more than 46% after getting an unsolicited acquisition offer.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock is increasing over 43% alongside positive Phase 2b clinical trial results.
- Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) shares are rising 40% following its recent public debut.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is climbing more than 26% on a debt exchange agreement.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares are jumping over 26% despite a late annual filing.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is getting a more than 22% boost as the Supreme Court is expected to weigh on Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for President.
- Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) shares are up over 21% on Monday morning.
Top 10 Losers
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock is plummeting close to 45% with a proposed public offering.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are diving nearly 25% on a delisting notice.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock is tumbling more than 22% on a major warrant exercise.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are taking an almost 15% beating after a recent rally.
- Caledonia Mining (NYSEMKT:CMCL) stock is decreasing over 14% following its yearly investor update.
- Caravelle (NASDAQ:CACO) shares are dropping close to 14% on Monday.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is sliding more than 13% on a clinical program update.
- Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) shares are slipping over 13% todya.
- Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) stock is dipping nearly 13% on Monday morning.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% on disappointing Q4 earnings.
