Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we know why shares are climbing on Tuesday!
The biggest factor moving stocks up today is the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). This division of the Federal Reserve is collecting today to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy.
This has investors worried as they wait for results from the FOMC meeting. While investors have hoped for the Fed to lower interest rates, signs point toward this not happening just yet.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been tough on inflation and keeping interest rates high is one way to do it. He has singled in the past that the Fed wants to be sure inflation will fall to the goal level of 2% before cuts come for interest rates.
While this news was initially keeping stocks down earlier today, they have since recovered and are now up. Let’s check on the major indices below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Falling
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 with a o.05% increase as of Wednesday morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 0.1% rise this morning.
- Closing us out is the Nasdaq Composite with a slight 0.01% boost as of this writing.
