Why Is MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock Up 113% Today?

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is rocketing higher on Monday alongside news of Masaya Otsuka taking a 13.56% stake in the company.
This comes from 700,000 shares of MLGO stock that were acquired by Otsuka. The Japanese citizen purchased ordinary shares of the algorithm solutions company’s stock.
It’s worth pointing out that this is a passive stake in MicroAlgo. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing notes that the shares weren’t “acquired and are not held for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing the control of the issuer of the securities.”
MLGO Stock Movement on Monday
With news of this new stake in the company comes heavy trading of MLGO shares on Monday. This has more than 78 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to its daily average of about 4.9 million shares.
MLGO stock is up 112.7% as of Monday afternoon. Investors will note that these gains have almost completely wiped out the losses MLGO stock has seen since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.