SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

3 Agriculture Stocks to Buy for Multibagger Returns

Agriculture stocks with growth and cash flow upside visibility until 2030

By Faisal Humayun, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 8, 2024, 5:00 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • These are the agriculture stocks to buy for multibagger returns in the next five years.
  • AGCO (AGCO): The company is targeting operating margin expansion and growth that’s 4% to 5% above the industry average.
  • Adecoagro (AGRO): Undervalued considering the valuation of farmland and the cash flow visibility as agricultural commodity prices trend higher.
  • Corteva (CTVA): Involved in seed and crop protection business with EBITDA margin expansion visibility through 2025.
agriculture stocks to buy - 3 Agriculture Stocks to Buy for Multibagger Returns

Source: Shutterstock

Choosing agriculture stocks to buy will be challenging in the coming decades. The global population is expected to increase to 10 billion by 2050. To feed the swelling population, bigger investments are needed in the agricultural sector. However, growth is impacted by factors like water shortage and uncertain weather conditions. Notably, 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022.

Amid challenges, there are wealth creation opportunities. In my view, Agricultural stocks can create massive value in the coming years. Given the challenges related to food insecurity, it’s likely that investments in the agriculture sector will swell in the coming years. Favorable government policies will support this.

This column focuses on three well-positioned agricultural companies benefiting from positive industry tailwinds. Backed by strong fundamentals, the growth story for these companies is likely to be sustained through 2030. Let’s discuss the reasons for being bullish on these agricultural stocks.

AGCO (AGCO)

Illustrative Editorial of AGCO Corporation website homepage. AGCO Corporation logo visible on display screen.
Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

AGCO NYSE:AGCO) stock has remained sideways amidst volatility in the last three years. Considering business metrics and valuation, a strong breakout on the upside is impending. AGCO stock trades at an attractive forward price-earnings ratio of 9.4.

As an overview, AGCO manufactures agricultural equipment and replacement parts. For 2023, AGCO reported revenue growth of 13.9% yearly to $14.4 billion. Further, operating income increased by 34.4% to $1.7 billion with a 180-basis points expansion in operating margin.

It’s worth noting that the company has guided for improvement in operating margin to 12% by 2026. At the same time, AGCO targets growth of 4% to 5% higher than the industry average. Business metrics will likely remain positive and cash flows will continue to swell. For 2023, AGCO reported free cash flow of $585 million.

Adecoagro (AGRO)

Source: Shutterstock

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is among the most undervalued agriculture stocks to buy. AGRO stock has trended higher by 40% in the last 12 months. However, valuations remain attractive, considering a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.3. Further, AGRO stock offers a dividend yield of 2.97%.

As an overview, Adecoagro is involved in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products. Further, the company pursues land transformation activities coupled with sugar and ethanol production.

It’s also worth mentioning that the company’s farm assets have a valuation of $745 million. In comparison, Adecoagro trades at a market valuation of $1.1 billion. With assets generating healthy cash flows, the extent of undervaluation is clear.

For 2023, Adecoagro reported an adjusted EBITDA of $476 million and a margin of 33.6%. For the same period, free cash flows were $108 million. With robust average selling prices for agricultural commodities, I expect healthy EBITDA and cash flows to sustain. This will also ensure steady dividend growth.

Corteva (CTVA)

A Corteva (CTVA) sign in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is another interesting pick among agricultural stocks to buy. CTVA stock has been sideways in the last 12 months and looks attractive at a forward price-earnings ratio of 20.

As an overview, Corteva is involved in the seed and crop protection business. The company has a presence in 125 countries and reported revenue and EBITDA of $17.23 billion and $3.38 billion, respectively, for 2023. As a pure-play in agriculture, Corteva seems well positioned to benefit.

Returning to the financials, Corteva reported free cash flow of $1.2 billion last year. With healthy growth in the seed segment, Corteva expects sustained upside in operating EBITDA.

Corteva reported operating EBITDA margin of 19.6% last year. Margin is expected at 20.5% for the year and 22% for 2025. Therefore, the business growth metrics are positive and as cash flows swell, investing in innovation and technology will be more flexible.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

Agriculture, Consumer Staples

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/04/3-agriculture-stocks-to-buy-for-multibagger-returns-2/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC